Meeting with JLAC postponed after IEBC commissioners fail to appear

K24 Tv 41 mins ago
A highly anticipated meeting between IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two remaining commissioners with the national assembly justice and legal affairs committee failed to take place after the commissioners failed to show up citing a busy schedule.
In a letter addressed to the committee, Chebukati requested for the postponement of the meeting saying the commissioners were overseeing the by-elections in Ruguru and Kinondoni wards in Nyeri and Kwale counties.
It cost the taxpayer millions of shillings in severance pay to have Chebukati out of anniversary towers.

