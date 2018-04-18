Jubilee wants Chebukati’s immediate exit but ODM urges caution

The ruling Jubilee party and the opposition outfit NASA have closed ranks to send the remaining IEBC commissioners home despite the emergence of new fault lines on the fate of the commission.

While Jubilee wants IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his two remaining commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to exit immediately , NASA is opposed to a hurried exit until proper mechanisms of setting up a selection panel are in place.

The opposition’s ODM wing further wants a total overhaul of IEBC secretariat including the removal of IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.