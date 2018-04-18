English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Jubilee wants Chebukati’s immediate exit but ODM urges caution

K24 Tv 44 mins ago
1,852 Less than a minute
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati .Photo/courtesy
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati .Photo/courtesy

The ruling Jubilee party and the opposition outfit NASA have  closed ranks to send the remaining IEBC commissioners home despite the emergence of new fault lines on the fate of the commission.
While Jubilee wants IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his two remaining commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to exit immediately , NASA is opposed to a hurried exit until proper mechanisms of setting up a selection panel are in place.
The opposition’s ODM wing further wants a total overhaul of IEBC secretariat including the removal of IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Also read:   JSC all set for search of the next DCJ to begin this week

Related Articles

33 mins ago
1,867

Kenyans asked to brace for more heavy rains, flash floods

39 mins ago
1,853

Fmr First Lady Mama Ngina, Kalonzo and Mudavadi pay tribute to Matiba

41 mins ago
1,848

Meeting with JLAC postponed after IEBC commissioners fail to appear

2 hours ago
1,844

Kalonzo na Mudavadi wafika nyumbani kwa mwendazake Matiba kuifariji familia