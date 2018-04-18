Pres. Kenyatta says the handshake is meant to end confrontational politics

The now famous Uhuru-Raila handshake debate continued to rattle the headlines, with Kenyans living in the United Kingdom questioning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motive in reaching out to opposition leader Raila Odinga. While delivering an address at chatham house, President Kenyatta defended the decision terming it necessary to bring to an end unnecessary politicking, which was derailing development. President Kenyatta who is on a five day official visit to the United Kingdom is also expected to mobilise support for his big four agenda.