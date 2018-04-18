Two children drown as floods wreak more havoc

PD Team @PeopleDailyKe

Grief has engulfed a village in Marsabit county after two children drowned in a dam following heavy rains pounding the area as thousands of Kenyans continued to be rendered homeless in various parts of the country.

Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Joseph Nyakwara said the children died in a dam at Iriman-Duresa village in Sagante location and appealed for vigilance to avert disasters. He said the deceased, Wario Galgallo and Mohamed Denge, 11 and nine respectively, were pupils at Mwangaza Primary School.

“The two boys drowned in the dam which has formed from rain water in an area with the propensity to collect a mass of water,” he said, while asking parents to take great care of their children.

The commissioner said the duo, who went missing for hours before a search party stumbled upon their bodies floating in the dam, are suspected to have underestimated its depth.

He also advised motorists to approach with caution seasonal rivers that have bloated with the on-going rains. He asked parents to monitor the movement and activities of their children and cautioned them against playing around stagnant water and “little lakes” which have formed as a result of the rains. Elsewhere, at least 3,000 households have been affected by raging floods in Kisumu county.

Out of the number, some 1,313 families have been forced to evacuate their homes by the flash floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains in various parts of the country and are currently camping at rescue centres in Nyando and Muhoroni sub-counties.

Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola said the area has started experiencing intense flooding with the ongoing heavy rains, saying the government will start distribution of relief food to the affected families.

She said most parts of Nyando, Muhoroni, Nyakach and Kisumu East sub-counties are adversely hit by the floods. Five rescue centres have been set up across the county to help assist flood victims, she said, adding that there were no casualties reported so far.

“We didn’t anticipate the magnitude of the floods would be this big. But the government will improvise necessary assistance to the victims and where there is shortage, call for support from well-wishers,” Dola said when she led a team from the county security docket in assessing the extent of flooding.

Meanwhile, residents of Ruai estate in Nanyuki town are up in arms over poor drains that have left their homes flooded. The victims say all runoff water from Nanyuki town is flowing down to their estate which has left it in a pathetic state with some forced to seek refuge elsewhere.

Maina Mwangi, a resident, said most families are spending the nights up in fear of the water levels rising during the night when heavy rains are pounding the area. He said the situation has been made worse by water spilling out of a Nanyuki Sewerage manhole into their estate.

“Our efforts to seek assistance from the relevant authorities have not borne fruits and the problem might not come to an end soon,” he said.

This comes as the county government is holding its first ever water conference seeking partners to finance its water master plan that requires shillings 14billion.

During the conference governor Ndiritu Muriithi said there is need to store rain water and also improve the infrastructure in two water companies in Laikipia for sustainability. .