‘No white smoke’ as dons strike persists

Wangui Githugo and Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

Learning in public universities might take longer to resume as consultations to resolve the lectures’ pay impasse are yet to be completed.

Speaking yesterday to People Daily on the sidelines of an Equity Bank function in Nairobi, Vice Chancellors Committee chair and Technical University of Kenya VC Francis Aduol said top level talks are ongoing and they involve officials from the Education ministry, National Treasury and Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

A counter-offer was presented to the dons on Saturday the Universities Academic Staff Union(Uasu) rejected it saying, it did not address the pay increase. But addressing the issue, Aduol (pictured) said the counter-offer did not include the pay issue because it is out of his committee’s control.

He said the issue can only be handled by the three involved parties; namely the Education Ministry, SRC and the National Treasury. “At the end of the day, the money must come from the government.

And since the government has said it is still holding consultations, we all have to wait,” he said. He called for calm and said the consultations would be finalised soon.

At the same, Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research Japhet Micheni Ntiba said an inter-ministerial task force has been put in place to ensure the problems surrounding the ongoing strike are addressed.

Speaking at Machakos University, Ntiba said the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) whose term ended in December last year will soon be reconstituted and a counter offer to address the remuneration of University Dons will be sought.

“The Government is determined to find a new approach of solving the problem once and for all to create some stability in the universities” said Ntiba.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion has blamed the universities’ financial woes on the collapse of the Module II programme.

Speaking in Naivasha, Sossion accused former Education CS Fred Matiang’i of “messing the grading” of students and hence, besetting the education sector with a myriad of problems.

“The number of students admitted in the university is below capacity meaning that Module Two which financially supported universities has no students.

Due to the crisis caused by Matiang’i and his team, teachers’ training colleges have been forced to lower intake grades to get students,” said Sossion.