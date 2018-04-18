LSK wants digitisation of land records suspended

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) yesterday challenged the implementation of electronic processing of land transactions.

LSK petitioned the High Court to suspend the decision made by Lands Cabinet secretary Faridah Karoney and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, through public notices published on April 4 in connection with online processing of crucial land deals through, e-citizen, the government portal.

Karoney discontinued manual transactions at the Nairobi and Central Registries and required everyone to use electronic means for property transactions, including searches for land ownership, application for registration of all instruments and transfers.

LSK says the directive is likely to undermine the integrity of the Lands Registry system and sanctity of titles. Further, the ministry’s decision contravenes the law and previous decisions by the High Court and Court of Appeal regarding land disputes, the lawyers body argues.

“It is instructive to note that the Land Registration Regulations which set up the legal framework for electronic conveyancing are pending before Parliament in accordance with the requirements of the Statutory Instruments Act.

Chapter 13 of the Regulations provides a framework for the implementation of electronic conveyancing and in particular the requirement for the enactment of the legal and regulatory reforms that will enable the successful implementation of the e-conveyance platform,” lawyer Duncan Anzala said in the urgent application.

He accused the ministry’s officials of acting without seeking advice from the National Land Commission (NLC) and deliberately failing to subject the process to public participation as required by law.

The move, Anzala said, had exposed property owners to risk of fraud and dispossession under prevailing circumstances of electricity challenges. Anzala said in court papers that the electronic system is riddled with inefficiencies since it has not been trial-tested and all transactions have ground to a halt.