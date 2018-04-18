Let’s do more for those with disability, says First Lady

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

Issues affecting persons with disability should be given priority in policy formulation and legislation, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said. She called for concerted efforts to remove hurdles that prevent persons with disability from realising their full potential.

“Disability needs to be given higher priority in policy and legislation. But this alone will not solve the discrimination that persons with disabilities face everyday. What we are doing as individuals is not enough,” she said. “We need to do better.

We all, individually, can play a role and ensure Kenya becomes all-inclusive,” The First Lady spoke in Migori yesterday when she distributed 140 hand-driven mobility carts to persons with disability.

Beneficiaries were drawn from Migori, Kwale, Narok, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, Lamu, Eldoret, Kisii, Busia, Bomet and Kericho counties.

The carts were donated by the Kenya Relief Organisation, a Migori-based faith-based organisation that advocates the welfare of people with disability and other vulnerable groups across the country.

The First Lady said persons with disability, especially women and children, are among the most marginalised social groups. She reiterated her commitment in addressing their challenges.

“I will look for interventions that provide social protection as well as inclusion for persons with disability,” said the First Lady.

She challenged those with disability to register with the government. “Available data must be reliable to inform health policy decisions, investment priorities and resource allocation,” she said.