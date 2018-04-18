Uhuru hints at interest rates cap law review

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday gave the clearest indication that the law capping interest rates by commercial banks would either be amended or repealed in its entirety.

Speaking during a public address at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, the President said since the law was passed in September 2016, it has failed to achieve the intended objectives.

“We have learned our lessons and we recognise the limitations of the law. We are going to engage with Parliament and see whether we need to repeal it altogether or modify it to deal with the concerns that have been raised by players financial sector,” he said.

“We enacted the law so that we can lower the cost of money for SMEs but that has not happened. Instead that credit has dried up. We will address that in Parliament,” he added.

Uhuru, who became the first Kenyan President to speak at the London think tank however, reiterated that the government will involve all the stakeholders when relooking at the law and ensure that in case it’s repealed or amended, SMEs and small borrowers are protected from high interest rates levied by commercial banks.

Before responding to questions, President Uhuru spoke for the first time about the famous handshake with Opposition leader Raila Odinga and said that he will continue to embrace political parties and those with divergent opinions but cautioned them against taking extreme positions.

“Positive change is difficult to enact in an environment of unending politics. We cannot have campaigns throughout at the expense of development. Mainstream political parties in Kenya and in Britain must be responsive to needs of people. That is why I reached out to Raila.

Our handshake should be seen in this context because we can’t achieve the needs of our people in an environment of unending bickering,” he said.

The President also reiterated that in his last term in office, he will embark on building prosperity that offers job opportunities for young people through entrepreneurship and making it easier for businessmen to invest in the country.

On regional peace, the President said he will embark on tackling terrorism and work with the UN and neighbouring countries to restore peace and stability in war-torn Somalia and South Sudan.

During questions and answer session, the President tackled questions on inclusivity and meritocracy in the labour market. He said while inclusivity is a challenge, his government will strive that opportunities, especially employment are not awarded on the basis of ethnicity but rather fairness and equity.

Regarding indigenous people destroying forests, the President said that his government will work with indigenous people living near gazetted forests to conserve the forests. However, the government will not allow those encroaching forests for commercial reasons.

“We have never interfered with indeginous people living near or in forests. We have protected the Kayas, the hunters and gatherers in Boni Forest and in Mau forest. We will continue to protect indigenous people but we will not allow those who encroach and destroy forests for agriculture and commercials reasons,” he said.