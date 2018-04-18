Karoney exonerates ministry from 96-acre Ruaraka land controversy

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The controversy surrounding the 96-acre land on which two Ruaraka schools and GSU headquarters sit deepened yesterday, after it emerged the government authorised the payment of billions of shillings as part of compensation yet they cannot prove ownership of land.

Members of a parliamentary committee were told that the Ministry of Education and the National Land Commission (NLC) okayed payment of Sh1.5 billion for the Ruaraka High School and Drive Inn Primary School land and a further Sh2.4 billion for GSU parcel to Whispering Palms Limited which is the sister company to Afrison Export Import and Hueland Limited (original owners of the land) yet it is not in possession of the title deed.

The committee was told the title of the land is with the Attorney General and not the owner as he had secured a loan with the deed from Continental Credit Finance, which collapsed and thus he took over as the receiver manager.

GSU occupies 37 acres while the two schools occupy 13.5 acres while the remainder was used in the expansion of Outering Road, building of a chief’s camp and the rest grabbed by squatters.

Appearing before House Lands committee chaired by Rachel Nyamai, Lands Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney said her ministry was not in any way involved in the entire transaction.

She said the ministry’s responsibility is to keep records only and NLC is to ensure they authenticate any matter before they pay compensation. “The valuation was done by NLC and not us. We do not know the parameters they adopted.

In the whole transaction, my ministry was not involved.” Accompanied by Lands PS Nicholas Muraguri, the CS faulted the then commissioner for lands for issuing allotment letters to the schools yet the land is owned by a private developer.