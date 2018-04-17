MPs plot to send Chebukati home

National Assembly institutes scheme to remove remaining three commissioners as State withdraws their security

The fate of embattled electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati and his remaining two commissioners appeared sealed after the government withdrew their security detail yesterday. This came as Parliament disclosed it had commenced proceedings to eject Chebukati and commissioners Ayub Guliye and Boya Molu.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale said plans were underway to eject the trio from office to pave the way for a new team. The government yesterday morning withdrew all the security detail and drivers of the three commissioners, a move seen to be a determination to kick them out.

IEBC Communications Manager Andrew Limo said the commission had consequently written to the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet seeking clarification on the circumstances that led to the action. “The withdrawal of security is likely to expose the chairman and the commissioners to security risk.

The action undermines their effectiveness in executing the work of the commission,” he said in a media statement. Limo insisted that the provision of security to the chair and members of the commission during their tenure is within their contract of service and the obligation ceases only when the contract expires.

At the same time, a parliamentary committee now wants the number of the commissioners reduced from the current seven to three. Justice and Legal Affairs committee also proposed the commissioners be hired on part time rather than on permanent basis.

The Constitution stipulates that membership to constitutional commissions, among them IEBC, be between three and nine. Consequently, the committee also seeks a permanent mechanism to be used in recruiting IEBC chair and commissioners.

The panel, established under the First Schedule of the IEBC Act, stood dissolved upon appointment of the current members of the commission. Duale accused the Chebukati-led team of incompetence, saying a parliamentary process would be initiated within 50 days to remove them from office.

It has emerged the law needs to be enacted to provide a mechanism for removal of the trio who enjoy security of tenure. “As we sit here, there is no procedure in law or in the IEBC schedule on how the next commission can be constituted or recruited,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said, Parliament will in the next 50 days commence the process of ejecting the three in what may include giving them send off package. “Parliament has 50 days to amend the First Schedule of the IEBC Act and provide a mechanism through which a select panel is to be constituted.

After being sent to the President and is approved, they will start recruiting a new team,” he said. “Parliament is ready and duly constituted. There is a relevant committee that deals with the IEBC in terms of budget allocation and operations. The legal infrastructure is in place.”

He hinted that the government might negotiate a golden handshake for Chebukati similar to that of his predecessor, Isaac Hassan-led commission, which was paid a send-off package. Duale argued that as presently constituted, the Chebukati-led commission is dysfunctional.

“Chebukati cannot give directions. They lack the quorum to function and have no legal basis to hold a commission meeting. He cannot have a plenary and the law does not anticipate such a scenario.”

The resignation of vice chair Connie Maina and commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat coupled with last year’s exit of Roselyn Akombe has rendered IEBC sterile.

But in a strongly worded statement, Chebukati said he would not resign. He accused the commissioners who resigned of being incapable of providing leadership during tough times as he assured the public operations of the commission would not be affected.

“The commission assures the public its operations are on course and we remain focused on delivering our constitutional mandate. As the chair, I am committed to the course of transforming IEBC to make it more responsive and professional,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo has published a bill to amend the First Schedule of the IEBC Act to provide that the President, with the approval of the National Assembly, should appoint a selection panel consisting of 11 persons.