Pres. Kenyatta in London for the commonwealth Heads of state meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday evening reiterated his calls for an end to political bickering with a plea to African leaders to work together towards transforming the lives of their people.

Speaking at Chatham House in London at the beginning of his five day official visit to the United Kingdom, President Kenyatta urged other African leaders to follow in his footsteps and work with their opponents to grow their economies.

The president had earlier presided over the opening of the London stock exchange.