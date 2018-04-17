English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NSSF boards accused of inflating cost of Construction of Hazina towers

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
1,901 Less than a minute
Francis Atwoli.Nioritie atongoria othe gwitikira kurutithania wira.FILE PHOTO/KAMEME DIGITAL

The National Social Security Fund NSSF board , Tuesday found itself in a tight spot during a grilling session by the parliamentary public investments committee over misappropriation of billions of shillings set aside for the construction of Hazina towers in the Nairobi CBD.

This even as COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who is also a member of the board came to their defence drawing the wrath of Labor Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani who claims the board the most corrupt he has ever come across.

Also read:   Mwingi North MP & his supporters roughed up during a rally

Related Articles

6 mins ago
1,804

LSK wants digitisation of land records suspended

6 mins ago
1,813

Let’s do more for those with disability, says First Lady

6 mins ago
1,813

Uhuru hints at interest rates cap law review

6 mins ago
1,815

Ruto, Raila condole with Matiba family