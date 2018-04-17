NSSF boards accused of inflating cost of Construction of Hazina towers

The National Social Security Fund NSSF board , Tuesday found itself in a tight spot during a grilling session by the parliamentary public investments committee over misappropriation of billions of shillings set aside for the construction of Hazina towers in the Nairobi CBD.

This even as COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who is also a member of the board came to their defence drawing the wrath of Labor Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani who claims the board the most corrupt he has ever come across.