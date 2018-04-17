English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP Ruto,Odinga pay tribute to the late Kenneth Matiba

Raila, Ruto. Photo/File

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga Tuesday met for the first time since the surprise handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former premier.

The two leaders met at the home of the late veteran politician Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba in Limuru where they had gone to condole with the family.

This as parliament admitted that the government had failed to assist Matiba during his tribulations and called for the immediate payment of Matiba’s compensation awarded by the courts and restituition for other surviving champions of the 2nd liberation struggle.

