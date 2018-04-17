40 officers trained on forensic lab equipment

A team has been formed to spearhead the process of equipping the forensic laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The team comprises experts from Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), Government Chemists, officials from German government and a lead researcher from Kabianga University.

DCI George Kinoti said yesterday they have identified a team of 40 officers who are currently being trained on the issues before they are deployed to take over the process.

“A leading DNA expert from Kabianga University will join the team in efforts to see what we need and why,” said Kinoti.

He added the German government will assist on how to set up the laboratory to be a regional hub in crime solutions adding that he had diverted the usage of part of the Sh2 billion that had been set aside to buy some of the equipment until there are personnel to handle the facility.

“There is no need to buy equipment yet we don’t have personnel to handle them. We need to have a team first which will know what we need and why then plan the purchase,” he said.