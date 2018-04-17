Probe Judiciary forgery masterminds, urges CJ

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday petitioned the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate individuals behind the forgery of his signature and Judiciary letterheads.

Maraga also expressed concerns that judges have become victims of serial libelous statements being disseminated on social media that are misconstrued to have originated from his office.

Through a letter signed by the Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi, he asked Central Police Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Samuel Kobina to expeditiously investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“We write to register our concern and seek your assistance regarding persistent incidences of forgery of Chief Justice David Maraga’s signature and the subsequent distribution on social media of letters and statements purported to be from him,” she said.

Amadi said the forged letters are presented on stationery that resembles that of the Judiciary thus giving a falsified impression that the contents are official and from the office of the CJ.

“There has also been increase in the number of fake and libelous stories regarding our judges, again being distributed on social media, many of them containing untrue allegations that are critically injurious to the reputation of the judges,” said Amadi.

Maraga and his team are the latest victims of fake news and cyber identity theft amid lack of legislation regulating use of social media.

Amadi said while the Judiciary appreciates that Article 35 of the Constitution provides for right of access to information to every citizen, the Constitution also provides for everyone’s right to the correction or deletion of untrue or misleading information that affects that person.

Early this year, Maraga distanced himself from a letter barring all judges and magistrates from participating in the swearing -in ceremony of Raila Odinga on January 30.

The CJ dismissed the letter saying it is not within his mandate and jurisdiction to dictate to the judges and magistrates on what to do.