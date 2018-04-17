TSC launches framework to boost teachers’ skills

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Teachers will be expected to undergo a new programme which provides them with opportunities for continuous in-service professional development.

Dubbed the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) framework, it will help teachers upgrade their content knowledge and skills in addition to maintaining high standards of teaching.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia said TPD will address gaps identified in Teacher Performance Appraisal Development (TPAD) and facilitate career progression of teachers.

It is also a programme for re-certification of all teachers hence ensuring professional compliance, with the policy framework seeking to address gaps and establish structures to continually build capacities of teachers and instructional leaders in public and private basic education institutions.

Under the programme, teachers will have to be re-accredited and re-certificated to allow them continue with teaching. On successful completion of the prescribed TPD course for a particular level in the professional career path, every registered teacher will be issued with a teaching certificate renewable every five years.

TSC is thus expected to operationalise the framework for TPD which is expected to not only motivate teachers acquire relevant professional skills to enhance their competences but also provide linkage to their career progression. Macharia made the remarks yesterday when TSC launched the TPD policy framework, teacher modules level 1 and instructional leaders module level one.

She said the framework has outlined the levels for each module, where teachers will be trained based on the Commission’s prescribed professional teaching standards referred to as Kenya Professional Teaching Standards (KePTS).

Under KePTS, seven standards have been identified and consolidated into one integrated framework and will define effective teaching in all aspects of a teacher’s professional life.

“TPD being launched has a practise-based approach aimed at preparing teachers to adequately implement the competence based curriculum being introduced in our schools, it is learner friendly and anchored on a teacher’s job therefore creating professional learning communities and encouraging lifelong learning,” said Macharia.

TPD accredited service providers will be expected to exploit the school based approach thus teachers will undertake this training sessions during school holidays. Main activities in TPD include updating knowledge and skills, reflection practices and collaboration with colleagues at school or cluster level.

TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo said many fields require members to participate in ongoing learning approved by the regulator, sometimes as a requirement for keeping their jobs.

Although pre-service training provides a foundation on which teaches build a career, Nzomo said it cannot be expected to prepare teachers for the challenges they will face.