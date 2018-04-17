Residents cry to Interior CS over ‘Kisungusungu’

People Daily Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Residents of Nyamira and Kisii counties have appealed to Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to save them from a local murderous militia popularly known as Kisungusungu. They gave the minister a one-week ultimatum to dismantle the militia which is allegedly being used by politicians and influential individuals to abduct and kill opponents.

They urged the minister to act before the situation gets out of hand, calling on the government to arrest and prosecute the gang members.

The residents, who requested anonymity, claimed the militia appears untouchable. They cited the latest incident in which a pastor, Esther Oyugi, was reported missing and days later her decomposing body discovered in a sugarcane plantation in Awendo, Migori county.

Reports say she was abducted from her Bonchari home three weeks ago by individuals suspected to be members of the killer gang. They complained that several people have lost their lives in the hands of the militia, which kidnaps, tortures and kills its victims, in the last three years.

The badly-mutilated bodies of the victims are usually dumped in bushes in Migori and Homa Bay counties. Speaking to the People Daily in Kisii county, the residents accused the police and some top county government officials of being reluctant to stem the activities of the gang.

They claimed some of them openly operate from their base at Gusii Stadium, adding that despite several complaints to the security agencies in Kisii county over the criminal activities of the group, the police and the provincial administrators have given their complaints a deaf ear.

“We urge Matiang’i to crash this deadly group which is well known and operating in Kisii town and its environs with impunity for the sake of the local people,” said a resident.

But Kisii county police boss Hassan Abdi denied claims that security agencies are working with criminal gangs saying that they only recognise community policing members who are thoroughly vetted before being allowed to engage in policing activities.

He said, for instance, they recently conducted elections for community policing members in Bonchari to ensure only those with no criminal record serve the public and dismissed as mere talk claims that police were colluding with criminals.