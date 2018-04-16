English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t takes over funeral arrangements of the late Matiba

Kenneth Matiba, former Kiharu MP. Photo/File

The government has taken over burial plans for the burial of fallen multi-party crusader the late Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba who passed on at the Karen Hospital Sunday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua will head a joint committee that will include members of Matiba’s family even as Kenyans continue to pay tribute to the fallen hero who died after years of illness following his detention in the 1990’s.

