PAC summons former IEBC CEO Oswago over sh. 250M EVID payments

K24 Tv 27 mins ago
1,854 Less than a minute
The embattled electoral agency remained in focus with former IEBC Chief Executive James Oswago being taken to task over the payment of 250 million shillings for the supply of additional electronic voter identification devices used during the 2013 general election.

Oswago who was questioned by the parliamentary public accounts committee however shifted the blame to his successor Ezra Chiloba and the commissioners with former IEBC Chairman Isaac Hassan denying any involvement in the procurement processes.

