The late Matiba played vital role in Kenya’s 2nd liberation struggle
The curtains came down Sunday on one of Kenya’s most illustrious sons who was celebrated for his role in championing the return of multi-party democracy in the country and for his courage standing up against misrule during the Moi-era.
The one-time Kiharu MP captured the country’s imagination with his wit and charm attributes that saw him propped up for the presidency in the early 90’s and renewed the optimism of a nation that had increasingly grown weary after years of tyrannical rule.
An accomplished technocrat boasting a chequered career in the civil service, Matiba also earned his stripes from pioneering investments in the country’s hospitality and education sectors.
Matiba was a lover of adventure and had the will to conquer insurmountable challenges however he never recovered from the effects of the July 1990 detention by the Moi government.