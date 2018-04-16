English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenyans continue to pay tribute to the late Kenneth Matiba

K24 Tv 2 hours ago
1,947 Less than a minute
Kenneth Matiba

Condolences continue streaming in  following the death of former Ford Asili founder and one of the fathers of multi party democracy Kenneth Njindo Matiba.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Matiba as a man who had selflessly fought for the rights of the people saying he will be missed.

Matiba died yesterday afternoon at the Karen hospital after alledgedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

At his home in Murang’a county, residents  continue to mourn him this even after a Mugumo tree collapsed causing a lot of talk in Murang’a, the kikuyu believe anytime a Mugumo tree falls it signifies a great leader has died or will fall.

Also read:   DP William Ruto warns Kenyans against divisive politics

Related Articles

3 hours ago
1,951

Budalang’i MP arrested for allegedly disrupting function in Busia

9 hours ago
2,223

Kenneth Matiba passes on at 85

18 hours ago
2,300

Mudavadi defends Luhya unity

18 hours ago
2,423

Police hunt for city online ‘sex predator’