Kenyans continue to pay tribute to the late Kenneth Matiba
Condolences continue streaming in following the death of former Ford Asili founder and one of the fathers of multi party democracy Kenneth Njindo Matiba.
President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Matiba as a man who had selflessly fought for the rights of the people saying he will be missed.
Matiba died yesterday afternoon at the Karen hospital after alledgedly suffering a cardiac arrest.
At his home in Murang’a county, residents continue to mourn him this even after a Mugumo tree collapsed causing a lot of talk in Murang’a, the kikuyu believe anytime a Mugumo tree falls it signifies a great leader has died or will fall.