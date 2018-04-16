English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Budalang’i MP arrested for allegedly disrupting function in Busia

Budalangi member of parliament Raphael Wanjala was yesterday  arrested by  officers from the directorate of criminal investigations at  a Kisumu hotel for allegedly causing chaos at a function in Busia county.

Wanjala was picked up in Kisumu and driven to Vihiga where he spent the night in police custody for allegedly inciting his supporters to cause chaos at a function presided over by foreign affairs chief administrative secretary Ababu Namwamba and officials of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority  (KERRA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA)- during the official opening of Sigiri bridge  in his Budalangi constituency. 

