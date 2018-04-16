Know your place, Ngirici tells Waiguru

Githinji Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The war of words between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Women’s Representative Purity Ngirici is far from over, with the latter now telling the governor to prepare for “the toughest political battle”. She dismissed Waiguru as a “political novice”, saying she is ready to face Waiguru head on.

Her remarks come barely two days after Waiguru declared she would deal with the legislator for undermining her administration. Trouble started slightly over a week ago when youths heckled Waiguru during an event attended by Deputy President William Ruto. The governor blamed Ngirici for the incident.

But the legislator yesterday claimed Waiguru could not deliver on her mandate and was using other leaders as scapegoat.

Speaking during a free medical clinic organised by Ngirici rescue team at Kandongu Primary School in Mwea, Ngirici, accompanied by her Uasin Gishu counterpart Gladys Shollei, said Waiguru should “know her place”.

Saying she was more popular than the governor, the legislator noted that she garnered more votes than her rival in last year’s poll.

“The problem is that I am always interacting with residents unlike our governor who is aloof and doesn’t interact with local people,’’ she said, adding that nothing would derail her development agenda.