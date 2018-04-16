Mudavadi defends Luhya unity

Roy Lumbe @ lumbe_roy

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told off critics portraying the push for Luhya unity as ethnic. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principal has also revealed that merger talks between ANC and Ford Kenya are in top gear.

He said his party and that of his co-principal Moses Wetang’ula would join forces to form a formidable force to tap into the Western Kenya voting bloc ahead of 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Christian Brotherhood Church in Nakuru, Mudavadi said the two parties would also seek consolidation with other parties to gain a national outlook.

“Any time you talk about Western Kenya uniting for a cause, everyone shouts ethnicity yet in their own backyards ethnicity is the religion, the coincidence that Wetang’ula and I happen to be Luhya does not qualify a merger to be “Luhya party,” said Mudavadi. He commended the church for calling out the wrongs by the government and giving directions.