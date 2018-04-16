Hundreds stranded at Suswa as floods cut off road

Motorists were yesterday left stranded again in Suswa area after flash floods cut off the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road for the fifth time this week.

The motorists, many of them returning to Nairobi after spending the weekend in their rural homes, alighted from their vehicles to watch the raging waters from Mount Longonot.

On Saturday, hundreds were forced to spend the night in Suswa and Mai Mahiu after debris and silt blocked the road. Tourists to and from the Maasai Mara National Reserve were not spared either with many of them complaining the floods had spoilt their holiday plans.

And several vehicles were on Saturday night swept away by flash floods in Suswa on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road. Several cows and hundreds of sheep and goats were also swept into Ewaso Nyiro River at Mosiro in Narok East.

Yesterday, owners of the vehicles with assistance of forks and other heavy machinery from Public Works ministry managed to retrieve only seven out of the said 12 from thick mud and boulders down Ewaso Kedong area several kilometres from the highway.

Hundreds of motorists and passengers were stranded between Duka Moja and Kigecha areas until morning as raging floods cut off sections of the busy road that links Nairobi with Western parts of the country. Narok East sub-county Commissioner Edward Bunde advised motorists to avoid the Duka Moja-Kigecha sections especially at night during the ongoing rains.

“The road is usually like a river whenever there are heavy rains. Floods also deposit rocks and trees on the road,” he said. Several manyatas in Suswa area were also marooned by floods as hundreds continued to evacuate for high grounds.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya has asked people living in low lands and in areas that are prone to land and mud slides to move to higher grounds.