Support land reforms, Karoney urges Parliament

Lands Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney has urged Parliament to fast-track the approval of regulations to operationalise land laws by June 15, as directed by the court. She said Parliament remains a key stakeholder in facilitating land reforms.

“Land use and management is governed by the Land Act, the Land Registration Act, and the Community Land Act, which were enacted pursuant to the Constitution 2010,” said the CS.

Karoney (pictured) also appealed to Parliament to fast track enactment of Physical Planning Bill No 34 of 2017 and Land Value Index (Amendment) Bill. She spoke in Mombasa at the weekend in a workshop organised by Lands ministry to brief Parliament on the new land laws.

“National Land Use Policy provides legal, administrative, institutional and technological framework for optimal utilisation of land,” she told MPs. Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Gideon Mung’aro lauded the MPs for supporting the ongoing digitisation of land services.

Mung’aro said the existing good relationship between Parliament and the ministry will come in handy in efforts to transform the lands sector. On their part, the MPs promised continued support towards the ongoing digitisation programme, adding that it would go a long way in eliminating land cartels and cases of fraud.

Karoney also met members of the Senate Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources, who she urged to encourage counties to allocate adequate funds for physical planning.

“I appeal to Senate to fast-track enactment of laws to provide the framework to guide the physical planning envisaged,” she said.