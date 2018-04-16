American may have been killed over land, says Kinoti

People with a motive of grabbing American Esmond Bradley Martin property may have been responsible for his death, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has said.

“We are progressing well (with investigations) and pointing to a case of pure murder to grab property,” Kinoti said without elaborating. Martin, who was murdered in February at his Karen home, was an investigator into illegal trade in ivory and rhino.

Kinoti said at least 20 people had recorded statements regarding the murder. He was responding to concerns the probe had taken too long.

Police believe Martin’s killers targeted his 20-acre land in Karen. Meanwhile, Kinoti has disclosed that a team has been set up to spearhead the process of equipping the forensic laboratory at the DCI.

He said 40 officers are undergoing training in preparation to be deployed at the facility which expected to be a regional hub in crime solutions.