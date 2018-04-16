Police hunt for city online ‘sex predator’

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Police in Nairobi are hunting for a man who is suspected of recruiting university and college students to engage in sexual orgies. It follows an incident where police pounced on a group of teenagers recording sexual acts at Michuki Park, off Kijabe Street, Nairobi on Friday.

Eight of them were arrested including seven males and one female, while others escaped. According to Central Police OCPD Robinson Thuku, police acted on a tip-off by an informant they had planted among the teenagers.

The parents of the teenagers were informed about acts their children have been taking part in, according to the police.

Thuku told People Daily on phone that an individual operating a social media account under a pseudonym “Party Animal” has been recruiting youths for orgies.

He is also suspected to be behind the increased posting of sexualised content by teenagers and minors online, particularly on Facebook.

Thuku said police have enhanced surveillance, including monitoring social media accounts and private parties to ensure college students are not exploited.

Revelations that some youths are having group sex for monetary gains comes in the wake of an uproar by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) under the hashtag #IfikieWazazi, (let the parents know) concerning explicit sexual images posted by the youth on social media.

Last wee, a report revealed that teenagers and children are being targeted by sex predators who sell sexual material to an online audience.

Dubbed the “Dark Side of the Internet for Children” the report revealed how children are exchanging sexually explicit photographs or messages (sexting) with adults and, in some cases, strangers.

“Sexting happens between children and their social media friends as well as with strangers met on various social media platforms,” said the report released by Terre des Hommes.

Two incidents where child pornographic material has been produced in Kenya for an overseas audience have been reported. Terre des Hommes is a Dutch organisation that helps prevent exploitation of chilren.

Its report further revealed that children who establish contacts with sex predators online would then meet them in person and engage in sexual acts.

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua pledged the government will increase online surveillance to protect children from abuse.

“We are putting mechanisms in place that will enable us take down bad material from Kenya’s cyberspace,” he said when he launched the report in Nairobi yesterday.

Terre des Hommes country manager Angela Nyamu said there is strong evidence that Online Child Sexual Exploitation (OCSE) is happening in Kenya through various forms.

“Increased mobile phone penetration and internet access have given rise to a set of conditions that have made children more vulnerable to OCSE,” she said.