English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Police pursuing administrator of Instagram page displaying nude photos
Police have launched a manhunt for the administrator of a group on Instagram calling itself party animal, who is said to be luring teens into taking nude photos, engaging in sexual activities before posting them online.
This as the police indicated that they had set free a group of teens found in the process of taking nude photos at Nairobi’s Michuki park, to give the parents an opportunity to deal with their children who were all minors.