Police pursuing administrator of Instagram page displaying nude photos

K24 Tv 19 mins ago
Police have launched a manhunt for the administrator of a group on Instagram calling itself party animal, who is said to be luring teens  into taking nude photos, engaging in  sexual activities before posting them online.
This as the police indicated that they had set free a group of teens found in the process of taking nude photos at Nairobi’s Michuki park, to give the  parents an opportunity to deal with their children  who were all minors.

