‘We are not going to change the constitution to create positions for selfish politicians.’

A strong statement by deputy president William Ruto to politicians pushing for constitutional amendments.

Ruto says the government will focus on implementing development projects which will create jobs for millions of jobless Kenyans, and not mere politicking by political elites.

As Eric Njoka reports, the deputy president spoke as various leaders in the rift championed his 2022 presidential ambitions.