Ford Asili founder firebrand politician Kenneth Matiba dies

Former Ford Asili founder also regarded as one of the fathers of fight for multi-party democracy Kenneth Gindo Matiba is dead..

Matiba died this afternoon at the Karen hospital after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest.

He was hospitalised almost 3 months ago but his conditioned worsen and taken into the ICU two weeks ago.

Muranga governor Mwangi Wa Iria was among the first leader to send his condolences.