Ford Asili founder firebrand politician Kenneth Matiba dies

K24 Tv
Kenneth Matiba, former Kiharu MP. Photo/File

Former Ford Asili founder also regarded as one of the fathers of fight for multi-party democracy Kenneth Gindo Matiba is dead..
Matiba died this afternoon at the Karen hospital after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest.
He was hospitalised almost 3 months ago but his conditioned worsen and taken into the ICU two weeks ago.
Muranga governor Mwangi Wa Iria was among the first leader to send his condolences.

