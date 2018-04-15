English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Ford Asili founder firebrand politician Kenneth Matiba dies
Former Ford Asili founder also regarded as one of the fathers of fight for multi-party democracy Kenneth Gindo Matiba is dead..
Matiba died this afternoon at the Karen hospital after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest.
He was hospitalised almost 3 months ago but his conditioned worsen and taken into the ICU two weeks ago.
Muranga governor Mwangi Wa Iria was among the first leader to send his condolences.