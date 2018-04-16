Kirinyaga rivals urged to end wrangles

Murimi Mutiga @ murimimutiga

A group of professionals from Kirinyaga county have castigated Governor Anne Waiguru and Women’s Rep Purity Ngirici for engaging in endless political feuds at the expense of development.

Kirinyaga Unity People Association (Kupa) expressed dismay over the latest supremacy wars between the two leaders and asked them to join hands and address challenges facing the county.

Speaking in Mombasa during a meeting which brought together more than 300 county residents, group patron Michael Muriithi (pictured), accused Waiguru and Ngirici of ignoring the plight of the electorate and instead “pursuing their narrow personal interests”.

“We urge the two leaders to stop unnecessary fights. What the people of Kirinyaga want is development,” he said. Mombasa Jubilee county election board vice chairman Joseph Murage asked the leaders to embrace dialogue and unity to speed up development.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir who was the chief guest promised to raise issues of alleged harassment and discrimination of traders from Central region by county government officials with Governor Hassan Joho.