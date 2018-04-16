AfDB threatens to slash funding for Siaya project

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has threatened to deny Lake Victoria South Water Services Board (LVSWSB) funding over integrity issues and missing deadlines.

Executive director Calleb Nyamajeje accused the company of going against the contract and doing shoddy work despite spending billions of shillings on some projects.

“The bank was initiated to help develop African countries and I would like to see it realise its objectives. We would like to see projects we support done as per agreed timelines and are of good quality,” he said.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe, he said if the set conditions are met, the companies increase chances of qualifying for other grants from the bank to do more water projects.

“If that is adhered to, we will give funds to do other viable projects in Yimbo-Usenge, Uyoma, Sega and Asembo areas facing water shortage,” he said.

“It’s sad to note that 50 per cent of Siaya residents cannot access clean water after the release of Sh1.2 billion for Siaya-Bondo water project,” he added.

He asked LVSWSB technical manager Eng Sammy Mburu to expedite completion of the Siaya-Bondo water project and ensure the technical problem hampering flow of water is sorted out before end of May.

Okumbe promised to ensure that the water project is completed in time. Nyamajeje asked counties to forward proposals in line with the government’s Big Four agenda for approval and funding.