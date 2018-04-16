School with no latrines set for relocation

A public primary school where girls and teachers share a pit latrine while boys answer calls of nature in the bushes will be relocated to a bigger land, Kajiado county government has said. Isinya Township Primary School, which has of 535 pupils, sits on an eighth-acre plot, where structures are congested.

The county’s move comes after People Daily and K24 TV highlighted the school’s situation where girls are made to queue for a long time to use the only pit latrine they share with teachers. Kajiado county government has since identified a five-acre land where the school will be relocated.

Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho said the county has also allocated Sh3 million from the emergency kitty to put up temporary classes and build pit latrines to ensure the pupils report back for second term to a friendly environment.

“The congestion and lack of latrines pose a health risks to pupils. We, therefore, had to act fast,” he said, adding that the institution will be relocated during the April holiday. School head teacher Geoffrey Munga confirmed receiving the letter to have the school relocated effective May.