English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Several teenagers arrested for posting explicit pictures

K24 Tv 40 mins ago
1,879 Less than a minute

Following the public outcry over the teenage nudity tendencies that were best captured under the #ifikiewazazi on social media, several teenagers were arrested Friday night while engaging in unthinkable activities at the Nairobi Michuki Park.
The children were arrested following an uproar on social media regarding the latest activities that had been making rounds on social media of children engaging in nude photography and posting them online.

Also read:   Odinga azidi kumshtumu Rais kwa kuwakinga wafisadi

Related Articles

37 mins ago
1,859

Thousands attend the burial of Winnie Mandela

44 mins ago
1,860

Taita Taveta grapple with the high HIV infections

Deputy President William Rutto
48 mins ago
1,872

DP Ruto calls on political leaders to focus on development politics

52 mins ago
1,854

Small scale farmers rise to major meat exporters  