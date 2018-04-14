English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Several teenagers arrested for posting explicit pictures
Following the public outcry over the teenage nudity tendencies that were best captured under the #ifikiewazazi on social media, several teenagers were arrested Friday night while engaging in unthinkable activities at the Nairobi Michuki Park.
The children were arrested following an uproar on social media regarding the latest activities that had been making rounds on social media of children engaging in nude photography and posting them online.