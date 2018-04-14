English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Taita Taveta grapple with the high HIV infections

K24 Tv 44 mins ago
1,861 Less than a minute

Despite Tana River county being rated as having a lower HIV prevalence rate than the national rate, a report by the National
Aids Control Council indicates that the vast county has retrogressed in the gains made in combating new HIV infections in the county pausing a threat to gains made in stemming the HIV scourge.

With the probability of acquiring new HIV infections per sexual
contact and high stigma rates remaining a major threat in the county, the national aids control council has now embarked on a sensitization mission to create awareness about the disease and  improve comprehensive knowledge of the same to reduce unsafe  sexual practices, especially among the youth who are the most affected.

Also read:   Faithful at the Jesus Christ Church in Likoni mark 2 years since Al-shabab attack

Related Articles

37 mins ago
1,860

Thousands attend the burial of Winnie Mandela

40 mins ago
1,879

Several teenagers arrested for posting explicit pictures

Deputy President William Rutto
48 mins ago
1,873

DP Ruto calls on political leaders to focus on development politics

52 mins ago
1,855

Small scale farmers rise to major meat exporters  