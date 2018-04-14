Taita Taveta grapple with the high HIV infections

Despite Tana River county being rated as having a lower HIV prevalence rate than the national rate, a report by the National

Aids Control Council indicates that the vast county has retrogressed in the gains made in combating new HIV infections in the county pausing a threat to gains made in stemming the HIV scourge.

With the probability of acquiring new HIV infections per sexual

contact and high stigma rates remaining a major threat in the county, the national aids control council has now embarked on a sensitization mission to create awareness about the disease and improve comprehensive knowledge of the same to reduce unsafe sexual practices, especially among the youth who are the most affected.