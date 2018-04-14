English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP Ruto calls on political leaders to focus on development politics

K24 Tv 48 mins ago
1,873 Less than a minute
Deputy President William Rutto
Deputy President William Rutto.Photo/courtesy

Deputy President William Ruto has declined any possibility of negotiating with anyone on political power sharing saying his energies are channeled towards delivering on the Jubilee administrations development agenda.

Jubilee leaders who accompanied the Deputy President dispelled fears that the meeting between opposition leader Raila Odinga and retired President Daniel Moi would have an impact on his 2022 bid saying it would be of no consequence.

Also read:   Minista wa utamburukia wa maahinya Mwangi Kiunjuri gukirira ngavana wa Kiambu William Kabogo

Speaking at Kapkatet Primary School in Bureti constituency during the thanks giving ceremony of area MP Japheth Mutai, Ruto at the same time dismissed any prospects of the country going through a referendum saying public monies should instead be used to improve the lives of Kenyans instead of creating positions for selfish politicians.

Also read:   Shock as man's body is found dumped in River Gitauga, Imenti South sub-county

Related Articles

37 mins ago
1,859

Thousands attend the burial of Winnie Mandela

40 mins ago
1,879

Several teenagers arrested for posting explicit pictures

44 mins ago
1,860

Taita Taveta grapple with the high HIV infections

52 mins ago
1,854

Small scale farmers rise to major meat exporters  