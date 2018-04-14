DP Ruto calls on political leaders to focus on development politics

Deputy President William Ruto has declined any possibility of negotiating with anyone on political power sharing saying his energies are channeled towards delivering on the Jubilee administrations development agenda.

Jubilee leaders who accompanied the Deputy President dispelled fears that the meeting between opposition leader Raila Odinga and retired President Daniel Moi would have an impact on his 2022 bid saying it would be of no consequence.

Speaking at Kapkatet Primary School in Bureti constituency during the thanks giving ceremony of area MP Japheth Mutai, Ruto at the same time dismissed any prospects of the country going through a referendum saying public monies should instead be used to improve the lives of Kenyans instead of creating positions for selfish politicians.