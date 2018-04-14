English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Small scale farmers rise to major meat exporters  

Millions of people in Kenya are slum dwellers and survival often depends on the informal economy such as hawking but many do not comply with labour laws and public health regulations.

However, in Baba Dogo area of Nairobi, a group of farmers pride  themselves in operating a slaughter house that has achieved  local and international licensing and certification.

Neema slaughter house exports meat to countries such as Russia,  besides feeding the city dwellers.

