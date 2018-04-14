English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Flash floods sweep away part of Kamandura under-pass, Limuru

Several parts of the country are continuing to experience heavy rainfall which has in turn led to flash floods in some areas causing the destruction of property and massive traffic snarl-ups inconveniencing motorists particularly along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway and areas of Suswa, in Narok county.

Early Saturday morning a family of five was forced to spend the night at the Kamandura underpass in Limuru, Kiambu county after their vehicle got stuck in flood water forcing residents to come to their rescue.

The weatherman and the traffic police have in the meantime urged Kenyans to seek alternative routes, as well as exercise caution particularly, while approaching seasonal rivers.

