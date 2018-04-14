English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

The late Winnie Mandela’s burial underway in Johannesburg

K24 Tv 2 hours ago
1,898 Less than a minute
Aliyekuwa mke wa rais wa zamani wa Afrika Kusini hayati Nelson Mandela Winnie Mandela

South Africans will bid goodbye to Winnie Madikizela Mandela on Saturday at an official funeral for the woman hailed as the mother of the nation because of her fight against apartheid.

Crowds packed Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg’s Soweto township for the ceremony which follows a private service at her home.

Mourners followed Madikizela-Mandela’s coffin in procession into the stadium where the funeral began with the singing of the national anthem.

