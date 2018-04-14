His Highness, Aga Khan holds a meeting with Pres. Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed to the country His Highness the Aga Khan who paid him a visit to State House Nairobi.

Aga Khan is in the country for the commemoration of his diamond jubilee in recognition of his sixty years since his accession to his role of spiritual leader.

During the meeting at Statehouse, Kenyatta and Aga Khan engaged in discussions focused on the government’s big four agenda priorities and shared objectives.

According to Statehouse Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, President Kenyatta and Aga Khan agreed on ways to enhance the quality of life of Nairobi residents by increasing the green spaces in the city through a project of restoring Nairobi city park to its original glory.