English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

His Highness, Aga Khan holds a meeting with Pres. Kenyatta

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
1,973 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed to the country His Highness the Aga Khan who paid him a visit to State House Nairobi.

Aga Khan is in the country for the commemoration of his diamond jubilee in recognition of his sixty years since his accession to his role of spiritual leader.

During the meeting at Statehouse, Kenyatta and Aga Khan engaged in discussions focused on the government’s big four agenda priorities and shared objectives.

Also read:   Isaac Ruto, MP Johanna Ng’eno to back Kenyatta in repeat polls

According to Statehouse Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, President Kenyatta and Aga Khan agreed on ways to enhance the quality of life of Nairobi residents by increasing the green spaces in the city through a project of restoring Nairobi city park to its original glory.

Related Articles

3 hours ago
1,898

The late Winnie Mandela’s burial underway in Johannesburg

KNUT Secretary General Sossion
3 hours ago
1,892

KNUT Sec Gen calls for a review of the new proposed curriculum

3 hours ago
1,902

Angry mob descended on 7 people armed with machetes in Mwea settlement scheme

3 hours ago
1,902

Raila’s meeting with retired president Moi generate more reactions