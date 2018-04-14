Raila’s meeting with retired president Moi generate more reactions

Meeting between opposition leader Raila Odinga and retired president Daniel Arap Moi continues to elicit varied reactions across the divide.

A section of Jubilee leaders are reading malice in Odinga’s move claiming it is meant to destabilise Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid.

Some of the NASA affiliated legislators on the other hand expressed their frustration over Odinga’s move to secretly plan and attend meetings with their rivals questioning his commitment to the coalition.