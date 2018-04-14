Slain Kinango Knut boss died of strangulation, postmoterm shows

Slain trade unionist in Kwale County Ramadhan Nzallah was strangled by his yet-to-be arrested killers, a postmortem shows.

Nzallah, 58, was until his death on Wednesday night, the Kenya National Union of Teachers, Kinango branch chairman. He also worked as a teacher at Moyeni Primary School.

He was found dead a few hours after he was reported missing. His body was found lying on a pathway leading to his home in Moyeni area in the outskirts of Kinango town.

County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the postmortem conducted at Kinango Hospital Mortuary Friday indicated that he died of strangulation. He added that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are still probing the death.