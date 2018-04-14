Bill on shopping bags tabled in Kiambu Assembly

A bill seeking to compel supermarkets and retail outlets to provide free eco-friendly shopping bags has been tabled in the Kiambu County Assembly.

According to the motion tabled by Witeithie Ward MCA Julius Taki following the move by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to ban the use of plastic bags in the country, retail outlets had abdicated their role and responsibility to package customers’ shopping, forcing them to buy the bags or re-use old ones.

“I am concerned that the re-usage of shopping bags puts residents at a risk of contracting diseases due to contamination especially when packing foodstuff,” said the MCA while tabling of the bill.

“While fully recognising that the Kiambu County Health and Services Act 2014 advocates for the right to the highest attainable health standards for every resident, this Assembly therefore urges the County Government of Kiambu to engage with the management of supermarkets and retail outlets across the county to provide free eco-friendly shopping bags to their clients to ease the burden of costs and protect them from possible disease contraction due to re-usage of bags,” he said.