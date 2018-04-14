Calls for law change to accommodate Opposition

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya have called for the amendment of the Constitution to accommodate the Opposition.

Mutua said cut throat competition in politics should stop through creation of various offices where political competitors would be deployed.

He said in the developed world, those leading Opposition were effective contributors to the affairs of the government because the democratic space there had been expanded.

Addressing the public at Khayega Market, Kakamega county Friday, Mutua called for peaceful co-existence among communities in the country saying this was the base for cohesion.