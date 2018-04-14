Ngilu protests release of charcoal ferrying trucks

Business in Kitui Town was Thursday paralysed for more than two hours after irate residents led by Governor Charity Ngilu stormed Kitui Central Police Station to protest the release of two trucks which were impounded for allegedly ferrying charcoal.

Trouble started after police officers executed a court order directing the release of the vehicles from their custody only to be met with stiff opposition from the residents who termed it an act of impunity and injustice.

Earlier in the day, Kitui principal magistrate Johnston Munguti ruled that there was no substantial ground to continue holding the trucks, a lorry and a Pick-up vehicle, at the station and ordered that they be released back to the owners alongside the charcoal cargo.

The court ruled that evidence adduced before it proved that the charcoal was from Tana River county and that the transporters were using valid permits issued by the county administration.

However, the rowdy crowd marched to the station, barricaded the road and attempted to offload charcoal bags from the truck, prompting the officers to fire in the air to disperse them.

Ngilu, who was accompanied by County government officers, confronted the security officers, including the area police boss and acting County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera and Deputy criminal investigations boss Stephen Birgen accusing them of derailing efforts by her administration to enforce total ban on charcoal production and sand mining in the county.