Judiciary keen on strengthening informal justice system, says Mwilu

u The Judiciary will streamline informal justice systems to help Kenyans access justice. Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu said Thursday supporting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was vital in resolving high number of cases pending in courts.

The DCJ was addressing an Alternative Dispute Resolution stakeholder’s forum, organised by Judiciary ADR taskforce, at a Nairobi hotel.

The taskforce was appointed in 2016 to formulate an appropriate judicial policy on Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) and to consider the methodology and viability in mainstreaming the same.

“We are mandated to develop a policy to mainstream into the formal justice system traditional, informal justice systems and other informal mechanisms used to access justice in Kenya,” she said.

Mwilu urged lawyers to reduce unnecessary adjournment of cases to avoid delays of justice as well as help reduce backlog of cases.