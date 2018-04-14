Country could lose 50pc harvest to armyworm, says CS

Sophie Njoka and Esther Nzuma

The country is likely to lose 50 per cent of this year’s harvest to the fall armyworm, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

He said all efforts to halt the spread of the pest that is destroying maize crops and spreading rapidly must be done as the worm poses a major threat to food security and agricultural trade in the country.

Speaking in Mombasa when he opened a two-day retreat for the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Kiunjuri said the pests are spreading fast and have the potential to cause losses in a wide range of crops such as maize, rice, pasture, sorghum, millet, cotton and some vegetable crops.

The CS said the government had put measures in place to eradicate the fall armyworm by educating farmers on use of traditional methods to fight the pest, subsidising prices of pesticides as well as educating farmers on the characteristics and behavior of the worm.

“Though there is no known pesticide to eliminate the fall armyworms, there are a few which are known to control this threatening pest, the government has lowered their prices to enable the farmers buy it,” said Kiunjuri.