Nasa agreement still intact, says Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition agreement is still intact because none of the affiliate parties has written to the register of political parties to quit.

Kalonzo said he is set to meet Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress ) to discuss the re-organisation of Nasa.

The former vice president implored on Nasa leader Raila Odinga to reverse the removal of Wetang’ula as Senate Minority Leader.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he jetted back into the country from Azerbaijan for an election observation mission, Kalonzo asked Kenyans not to read too much in visit by Raila to retired President Moi at his Kabarak home Thursday. Kalonzo said he is also planning to visit Moi at his home in Kabarak for blessings.

A visit by Raila to Moi has sparked speculations about the 2022 presidential election. The meeting came a month after Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to work together in uniting the country and are expected to unveil a roadmap of their pact in the coming days.

During the visit, Raila was accompanied by Vihiga senator George Khaniri and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir. Commenting on the suspension of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba, Kalonzo said chairman Wafula Chebukati, had taken the right action.