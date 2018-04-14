Uhuru lauds foundation for empowering youth

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended an African-founded and funded philanthropic organisation for empowering young entrepreneurs in the continent.

The President lauded the Tony Elumelu Foundation saying it was doing a good job supporting growth and welcomed the selection of 74 entrepreneurs from Kenya as this year’s members of the Fourth Cohort of the foundation’s entrepreneurship programme.

“It is a great thing to see Africans coming out forcefully to build Africa through initiatives such as this. Our continent is endowed with massive resources; we do not have to always rely on support from elsewhere,” the President said.

Uhuru was speaking Friday at State House, Nairobi, when he met Tony Elumelu, the chairman of the United Bank for Africa who is also the founder of the foundation that endeavours to empower African budding entrepreneurs.

Elumelu said his organisation represents $100 million commitment to identify, fund, train and ultimately empower 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

“Our objective is to create more than one million jobs and add $10 million in revenues to Africa’s economy over our ‘decade of entrepreneurship’ which started in 2015,” he said during the meeting with the President.

The 74 entrepreneurs from Kenya are part of a group of 1,000 entrepreneurs selected from 150,000 applications from the 54 African countries.

Elumelu expressed optimism that the 74 Kenyan entrepreneurs selected by his foundation will champion entrepreneurial development in Kenya and lend their support to local initiatives that will drive inclusive growth and development.